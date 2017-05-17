Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave Dies At 60

Union environment minister Anil Madhav Dave has died. He was 60.

“Absolutely shocked by the sudden demise of my friend & a very respected colleague, Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave ji. My condolences. Anil Madhav Dave ji will be remembered as a devoted public servant. He was tremendously passionate towards conserving the environment. I was with Anil Madhav Dave ji till late last evening, discussing key policy issues. This demise is a personal loss,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted this morning.

I was with Anil Madhav Dave ji till late last evening, discussing key policy issues. This demise is a personal loss. Advertisement opens in new window — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 18 May 2017

Dave complained of uneasiness at his home this morning and was rushed to AIIMS where he passed away, according to official sources.

He had a long time association with the Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh and shot into prominence in 2003 when he crafted the strategy leading to the defeat of Chief Minister Digvijay Singh.

President Pranab Mukherjee expressed shock at the sudden demise of the minister.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said he was saddened to learn of the demise of the minister.

"Dave was very active and sensitive to issues pertaining to environment. His dedication to work was highly appreciated. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the members of Anil Dave's family," Singh said.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also expressed grief over the demise of Dave.

