UAE Bans Citizens From Sympathising With Qatar, 'Offenders' To Face Jail Up to 15 Years
In the backdrop of severed ties with Qatar, the United Arab Emirates has banned its citizens from expressing sympathy towards the former, punishing 'offenders' with a jail term of up to 15 years.
"Strict and firm action will be taken against anyone who shows sympathy or any form of bias towards Qatar, or against anyone who objects to the position of the United Arab Emirates, whether it be through the means of social media, or any type of written, visual or verbal form," the Gulf news has quoted UAE's Attorney General Hamad Saif al-Shamsi as saying.
In a statement released on Wednesday, UAE's Attorney General Hamad Saif al-Shamsi said sympathising with Qatar was a cybercrime punishable by law.
In what is seen as one of the biggest Middle East crisis, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt severed diplomatic ties and transport links with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting "extremism".
Read Also: What Does Qatar's Isolation In The Gulf Mean For India
The decision plunged Qatar into chaos and ignited the biggest diplomatic crisis in the Gulf since the 1991 war against Iraq.
Qatar, home to about 10,000 US troops and the host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, criticized the move as a "violation of its sovereignty." It long has denied supporting militant groups and described the crisis as being fueled by "absolute fabrications" stemming from a recent hack of its state-run news agency.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Rahul Gandhi Arrested On Way To Mandsaur
- Uber Sacks Exec Who Obtained Rape Victim's Medical Records
- Saharanpur Clash: Bhim Army Founder Arrested
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- India’s Largest R&D Organisation CSIR Has Declared Financial Emergency
- Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma To Buy Rs 82 Crore Property In Lutyens' Zone
- India’s GSLV Mk III Launch: Why Is It So Significant?
- CBI Raid At NDTV's Prannoy Roy's Houses In Delhi and Dehradun, Case Registered Against Him
Post a Comment