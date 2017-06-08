Twitter User Stuck On Mars Asks For Sushma’s Help. Will Get You Even Out Of Mars, Replies Sushma

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj is known for her prompt response to rescue Indians stranded in different parts of the world. Now she has made it known that even if you are stranded in planet Mars, she will get you out of there.

On Thursday, a Twitter user Karan Saini tagged Swaraj and wrote: “I am stuck on mars, food sent via Mangalyaan (987 days ago), is running out, when is Mangalyaan-II being sent ? @isro.”

Swaraj quickly responded,“Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you.”

Earlier too Sushma had earned applause for her humour quotient.

Same time last year, a Twitter user approached her for her help in getting a refrigerator dealer to replace a defective piece. The request was in tune with her image as a go-to person.

Swaraj replied,"Brother I cannot help you in matters of a Refrigerator. I am very busy with human beings in distress."

She is indeed one of the most proactive foreign ministers India has seen.

In March, Swaraj had ensured the rescue of 29 Indian workers from Saudi Arabia and paid for their flight tickets. The latest one being Indian national Uzma who was abducted and forced to marry in Pakistan.

Last year in December, the external affairs minister had started ‘Twitter Seva,’ a new service through which Indians would be able to get help from local Indian embassy.

Twitter Seva unites over 200 social media handles - including those of 198 Indian Missions abroad, 29 Regional Passport Offices and eight other handles such as @MEAIndia, @Indiandiplomacy and @MEAQuery.