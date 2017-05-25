What Happened When The Montenegro PM Came Between Donald Trump And The Camera

During a visit to the NATO headquarters, US President Donald Trump was spotted 'moving aside' Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic in order to move to the front of the group.

The video that captured a lot of social media attention shows Trump grasping Markovic's right arm and pushing him away. The Montenegran PM seems a little taken aback but smiles and shrugs over the incident. However, the Trump is not seen acknowledging him.

Advertisement opens in new window

Trump then straightens his jacket and has a brief conversation with Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite.

Markovic is brushing off the incident, according to the Associated Press, and he said that it was only "natural" that Trump be in the front row.

Check out the video here:

Read also: Melania Trump Swats Away Husband's Hand in Full Public View

The moment quickly went viral on Twitter, the CNN reported.



"Did Trump just shove another NATO leader to be in the front of the group?," a Twitter user said.



"Wow. Trump shoves Montenegro's leader to get to the front of the group at NATO Summit," said another user.



Montenegro is scheduled to officially join NATO on June 5.

Recently, in another video that went viral on the social media Melania Trump was captured swatting away the hand of her husband while walking the red carper in Israel has strengthened insinuations regarding marital (un)bliss between the couple.