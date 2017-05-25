What Happened When The Montenegro PM Came Between Donald Trump And The Camera
During a visit to the NATO headquarters, US President Donald Trump was spotted 'moving aside' Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic in order to move to the front of the group.
The video that captured a lot of social media attention shows Trump grasping Markovic's right arm and pushing him away. The Montenegran PM seems a little taken aback but smiles and shrugs over the incident. However, the Trump is not seen acknowledging him.
Trump then straightens his jacket and has a brief conversation with Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite.
Markovic is brushing off the incident, according to the Associated Press, and he said that it was only "natural" that Trump be in the front row.
Check out the video here:
Read also: Melania Trump Swats Away Husband's Hand in Full Public View
The moment quickly went viral on Twitter, the CNN reported.
"Did Trump just shove another NATO leader to be in the front of the group?," a Twitter user said.
"Wow. Trump shoves Montenegro's leader to get to the front of the group at NATO Summit," said another user.
Montenegro is scheduled to officially join NATO on June 5.
Recently, in another video that went viral on the social media Melania Trump was captured swatting away the hand of her husband while walking the red carper in Israel has strengthened insinuations regarding marital (un)bliss between the couple.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- PM Inaugurates India's Longest Bridge in Assam
- Wreckage Of Missing Sukhoi Fighter Jet Found
- Modi Govt Should Rethink NITI Aayog Existence: RSS trade union
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- NIA Court Sentences BJP Leader And Two Others For Life Term For Terror Funding In Assam
- Modi And RSS Learn To Tango Without Stepping On Each Other’s Toes
- What Caused Bhallaladeva, Aka Rana Daggubati, To Go Blind In One Eye?
- Taiwan Becomes 23rd Country In The World to Legalise Same-Sex Marriage, Here Are The Other 22
Post a Comment