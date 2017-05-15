Shared Classified Information With Russia Due To 'Humanitarian Reasons', Says Trump

The American President Donald Trump, defying all the criticism, has admitted that the reports of him sharing information on terrorism with Russia are all true.

While responding to the allegation, Trump said that he had revealed 'highly classified' details regarding a terrorism threat during a meeting with the Russian foreign minister, and believed that he had an 'absolute right' to do so, said a Guardian report.

Advertisement opens in new window

“As president, I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled WH meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety,” Trump wrote. “Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against Isis and terrorism.”

Top US lawmakers, including those from the ruling Republican Party, today expressed worry over the report that US President Donald Trump revealed classified information to Russian officials and sought an explanation from the government.

Though National Security Advisor H R McMaster described the story as false, several lawmakers termed it "dangerous" and demanded a probe into Trump's relationship with the Russian government.

"I want to know more about it. Obviously, they are in a downward spiral right now and have got to figure out a way to come to grips with all that’s happening,” Republican Senator Bob Corker, Chairman of powerful Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement.

Advertisement opens in new window

"The chaos that is being created by the lack of discipline is creating an environment that I think makes — it creates a worrisome environment,” Corker said after The Washington Post in an explosive news report alleged that Trump shared classified information about the fight against ISIS with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov when the latter met him at the White House last week.

National Security Advisor Lt Gen H R McMaster described the story as false, saying security of the American people is top priority for Trump.

"And I was in the room. It didn't happen," McMaster said as Democratic lawmakers and Trump's political opponents refused to believe in.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer said if the report is true it is very disturbing.

"Revealing classified information at this level is extremely dangerous and puts at risk the lives of Americans and those who gather intelligence for our country,” Schumer said.

The president owes the intelligence community, the American people, and congress a full explanation, he said.

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi in a statement, said, “The information President Trump allegedly handed to Vladimir Putin's regime last week is so highly- classified that our government does not share it with our own allies. In his meeting in the Oval Office, the president reportedly exposed a key intelligence source because he felt like bragging to representatives of a hostile power.”