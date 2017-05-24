Tollywood Star Chalapathi Rao Made This Sexist Statement In Full Public View, And Everyone Laughed

Veteran Telugu actor Chalapathi Rao was booked by the Hyderabad police on Tuesday for making derogatory comments about women, after he said that they are “useful to sleep with” during an event on Sunday.

Following a complaint by an woman activist, a case was registered against the actor at Saroor Nagar police station, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said.

The case was registered under sections 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 354a (IV) (making sexually coloured remarks) of the IPC.

Similarly, another complaint was also lodged against the actor with Jubilee Hills Police by a group of women.

The actor, at the pre-release function of Telugu movie 'Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam' recently, had passed the comment on women.

This is literal translation of what Chlapathy said: "Girls are not harmful to mens' meetal peace but they are useful in bed."

However, in a video message, Chalapathi Rao offered his apologies saying, "If anyone feels hurt....If anyone thinks what I spoke is wrong...I am sorry."

He also accused some local TV channels of blowing his remarks out of proportion.

The remarks drew sharp criticism by some Tollywood actors including Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet, who "slammed" Rao for his comment on social media.