21 May 2017 Last Updated at 10:44 am Arts & Entertainment

Tiger Shroff to Star in Indian Remake of 'Rambo', Sylvester Stallone's Advice: Don't Wreck It

Stallone originally played the action character John Rambo in Hollywood film series consisting "First Blood", "Rambo: First Blood Part II", "Rambo III" and "Rambo".
Outlook Web Bureau
 Sylvester Stallone's hit-action movie 'Rambo' is getting an official Indian remake with Tiger Shroff all set to play the iconic action character in the movie. 

The movie will be directed by Siddharth Anand, previously known for 'Bang Bang'.

M! Capital Ventures, Original Entertainment, Impact Films and Siddharth Anand Pictures will be producing the project.

Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone has however, expressed his concern over the remake of his iconic film saying "hope they don't wreck it"

Taking to Twitter, Stallone wrote, "I read recently they are remaking Rambo in India!! Great character... Hope they don't wreck it."

Tiger, in his reply to the "Rocky" star, promised that he will not let him down.

"Humbled and blessed to be walking the road you lay down. you are irreplaceable and I hope I don't let you down sir @TheSlyStallone #RamboRemake," the "Baaghi" star wrote.

The Indian "Rambo" will follow the last surviving member of an elite covert unit of the Indian Armed Forces who returns home to discover a war waging in his own land.

Tiger also shared his first look, where he appeared fierce and intense.

"Grew up on this character, humbled and blessed to step into his shoes years later. #RamboRemake," he captioned the picture.

The remake will be helmed by "Bang Bang" director Siddharth Anand.

