This Indian Secretly Films A Singaporean Woman In Metro, And This Is How She Was Tipped Off

The video of a bespectacled man holding his phone and slouched inside a metro coach is going viral on the social media platforms. While he looks just like all of us — busy with our phones while traveling -- he is filming a girl sitting right in front of him.

The girl told Outlook that the man, despite the metro coach being empty, sat right in front of her and pretended to be doing something on his cell phone. After a little while something tipped her off that the man was video tapping her.

“The man after boarding the metro took out his phone and stared at the screen as if watching something on it. But the reflection of the phone on the train's window pane is what alarmed me,” Uma Mangeswari told Outlook.

“The man was secretly filming me without realising that I knew exactly what he was up to,” said Uma. He can be seen pinch zooming at the screen to get a close-up of her.

The girl shared the incident on “Facebook”, where she posted the video that she had recorded while the man was filming her and wrote down her experience. The video has been viewed over 5 million times in just two days. From advise to dress up modestly to what to expect from a country of rapists flooded her Facebook page.

“The man is from India, he is currently working here as an employment pass holder. Police investigations have been undergoing since I reported against him last Saturday to the police,” Uma told Outlook.

However, saddened by the situation, she told Outlook that “I don't want to be a victim. No one gets to have that kind of power over me. But if I have to be a 'victim' then I'll make sure I am that perp's 'last victim'.”