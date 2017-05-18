The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
30 May 2017 Last Updated at 11:31 am Books

The Reviews Of Arundhati Roy’s New Book Are As Polarising As She Is

Outlook Web Bureau
The Reviews Of Arundhati Roy’s New Book Are As Polarising As She Is
NARENDRA BISHT/OUTLOOK

Author Arundhati Roy’s second book The Ministry of Utmost Happiness released this week, close to twenty years after The God of Small Things which landed her the Booker Prize.

Two reviews of the book are out, both being diametrically opposite in views (even the featured image being a giveaway)

Advertisement opens in new window

Let us get to the ‘bad news’ first.

Writing for the Irish Times, Eileen Battersby calls it a “messy and superficial but good-natured narrative”, saying that Roy is striving for territory claimed by the likes of Rushdie while “failing to replicate his trademark bombastic flourish.”

Battersby goes further on the narrative, saying that its “ramshackle and randomly conceived”, adding that it’s easy for a reader to lose interest. She says the prose is far less ‘ponderous’ than in her previous work (which she calls ‘overrated’) and is ‘slangy’ and draws from humour from situations.

She writes: “Roy’s major difficulty as an artist is that her polemical instinct is far more developed than her art. By contrast many leading, if far less famous, Indian writers working in English, are superb stylists blessed with comic flair.”

Advertisement opens in new window

Battersby also thinks Roy has gotten a tad arrogant, saying: “Roy’s new book resonates with the confidence of a writer aware she can now get away with anything, and has, so the narrative slides between the two-dimensional characters and stark factual anecdotes”

She wraps up her review with a stinger: “The kindest comment to make about this formless, overhyped and conventional performance is that reading it is comparable to spending years knitting a giant sweater only to discover that it actually has three sleeves.”

And now on to the better bit.

Writing for The New Yorker, Joan Acocella says what is "so remarkable is her (Roy's) cominatory genius".

The reviewer also touches upon why the book may appeal to the 'west'.

"To American readers, no subject could seem more timely. Transgender people and the issues surrounding them are in the news nearly every day. (And this is not the first important novel about a hermaphrodite in recent memory. Jeffrey Eugenides’s “Middlesex,” published in 2002, won the Pulitzer Prize and has sold four million copies in the United States.) In India, hijras—people who, though biologically male, feel they are female, and dress and act as women—constitute a long-recognized subculture. They have certainly been subject to persecution, but they are now edging their way toward acceptance, as a “third sex.”"

Advertisement opens in new window

And about the Rushdie comparisons:

"Roy’s scenes of violence are hallucinatory, like the chapters on the Bangladeshi independence movement in Salman Rushdie’s “Midnight’s Children,” or the union-busting at the banana plantation in García Márquez’s “One Hundred Years of Solitude.”  "

Writing for The Arts Desk, Boyd Tonkin is kind too, saying the book has ‘brilliant fragments from a divided India.’

Roy’s scenes of warm-hearted, sharp-tongued street people whose solidarity overcomes divisions of gender, caste, class and creed can veer close to sentimentality”.

Tonkin says Roy “breaks up the continental jigsaw” into many pieces of a ‘shattered story’ and then brings them together with more humanity than those wielding power do.

Immune to systems and ideologies, the novel ultimately finds grace only at the micro-level intimacy of a mother – who may not even be genetically female, let alone a biological parent – caring for a child. The gods, if they still dwell among us, really do live in small things,” he writes.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Arundhati Roy Books Books Reviews Reportage
Next Story : Riyaz Naikoo, longest-Surviving Militant In Hizbul Mujahideen, Could Be Its Next Commander
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
REVIEW
Review
Tied In Notes Of Amiri Todi
Amjad Ali Khan’s recollections of 11 great classical musicians do have well-known details, but his anecdotes are lit up by a sense of ‘ethereality’
Sreevalsan Thiyyadi
MAGAZINE May 25, 2017
Review
As You Queued Up Quietly
An anatomy of demonetisation, with little empirical data, sums up well, also directing the Centre’s eyes to issues nearer black money
N.R. Bhanumurthy
MAGAZINE May 25, 2017
Review
Grand Tale, Lame Ending
This engaging history of the RBI—rich in events and tales of conflict over policy—effectively ends in 1981. What brings up the rear is biased, tepid stuff.
Bibek Debroy
MAGAZINE May 18, 2017
Review
Mistress Of Ice-Cream Coldness
Getting into Jayalalitha’s shoes, Outlook’s Tamil Nadu correspondent reviews a book that seems to be only a poor caricature of Amma.
G.C. Shekhar
MAGAZINE May 18, 2017
Review
One Of Terpsichore’s Own
Sonal Mansingh’s metier enveloped her soul. At the forefront of a renaissance in performing arts post 1947, this is a celebration of a life danced to the full.
Mani Shankar Aiyar
MAGAZINE May 18, 2017
read more>>>
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters