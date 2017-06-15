TADA Court Finds Four Accused Guilty Of Conspiracy In 1993 Mumbai Blasts Case

The TADA court has found Mustafa Dossa, Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan, Tahir Merchant and Karimullah Shaikh guilty of conspiracy, murder and terror activities in the 1993 Mumbai blast case.

Accused Firoz khan convicted under charges of conspiracy and murder under sections of IPC, TADA and Explosives Act. Firoz Khan was charged of supervising the whole procedure when arms and ammunitions were transported to Mumbai.

Mustafa Dossa allegedly masterminded the landing of explosives including RDX in India and sent some youth to Pakistan to acquire arms training.

Rashid Khan was accused of supervising the whole procedure when arms and ammunitions were transported to Mumbai.

Karimullah Khan had landed deadly arms and ammunition at the costal area of Raigad district in Maharashtra prior to the serial blasts.

The trial of the seven accused -- Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Karimullah Khan, Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan, Riyaz Siddiqui, Tahir Merchant and Abdul Quayyum -- were separated from the main case as they were arrested at the time of conclusion of the main trial.

The dastardly attacks had left 257 people dead, 713 seriously injured and destroyed properties worth Rs 27 crore.

In the first leg of the trial that concluded in 2007, the TADA court had convicted 100 accused in the case, while 23 people were acquitted.