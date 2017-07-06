The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
07 June 2017 Last Updated at 11:37 am National

Supreme Court To Hear Plea Challenging Centre's Ban On Cattle Sale For Slaughter On June 15

Outlook Web Bureau
Supreme Court To Hear Plea Challenging Centre's Ban On Cattle Sale For Slaughter On June 15
Photograph by Jitender Gupta

The Supreme Court will hear a petition challenging the centre's nationwide ban on cattle sale for the purpose of slaughter, on June 15. 

According to ANI, the plea is filed by a Hyderbad based organisation. 

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Harsh Vardhan had ordered that the ministry has notified the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 to ensure that the sale of cattle is not meant for slaughter purposes. 

Advertisement opens in new window

As per the notification, cattle is defined as "bulls, bullocks, cows, buffalos, steers, heifers and calves and camels".

The rules also state that the purchaser shall not sacrifice the animal for any religious purpose or sell it to a person outside the state without permission and must keep in with the state's cattle protection laws. 

The central government's order invited protests and opposition,  with many states openly denying accepting the notification.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Judiciary: Supreme Court Beef/Cows etc BJP Petitiononline National Reportage
Next Story : Militant Seen With Grenade At Sabzar Ahmad Bhat's Funeral Surrenders, Say Police
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters