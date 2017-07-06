Supreme Court To Hear Plea Challenging Centre's Ban On Cattle Sale For Slaughter On June 15

The Supreme Court will hear a petition challenging the centre's nationwide ban on cattle sale for the purpose of slaughter, on June 15.

According to ANI, the plea is filed by a Hyderbad based organisation.

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Harsh Vardhan had ordered that the ministry has notified the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 to ensure that the sale of cattle is not meant for slaughter purposes.

Advertisement opens in new window

As per the notification, cattle is defined as "bulls, bullocks, cows, buffalos, steers, heifers and calves and camels".



The rules also state that the purchaser shall not sacrifice the animal for any religious purpose or sell it to a person outside the state without permission and must keep in with the state's cattle protection laws.

The central government's order invited protests and opposition, with many states openly denying accepting the notification.