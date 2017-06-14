Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre On Order Banning Cattle Trade For Slaughter

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the Centre on a petition challenging notification banning the sale and purchase of cattle at animal markets for slaughter. The court has asked the government to file its response within two weeks. The matter will be heard next on July 11.

On May 25, the Centre through an order imposed a ban on the sale of cattle, including cows, for slaughter and restricted cattle trade solely to farm owners.

Advertisement opens in new window

Fahim Qureshi, a Hyderabad-based lawyer, had challenged the order, saying it was discriminatory and unconstitutional as it prevented cattle traders from earning their livelihood, reported Hindustan Times.

Additional Solicitor General P S Narasimha, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that intention behind bringing the notification was to have a regulatory regime on cattle trade across the country.

He also told the apex court that the Madras High Court has recently granted interim stay on the notification.

One of the petitioners, who has approached the apex court challenging the notification, has claimed in his plea that the provisions in the notification were unconstitutional as they violated the fundamental rights including freedom of conscience and religion and right to livelihood.

The Centre had on May 26 banned the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter through an Environment Ministry notification -- 'Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017' under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.