Sub Inspector Asks Gangrape Survivor In UP To Have Sex First To Arrest Her Rapists
A 37-year-old gangrape survivor was allegedly asked for sexual favours by a sub-inspector at Rampur’s Ganj police station in UP in exchange for taking action against the accused.
According to a Times Of India report, the police official, Jai Prakash Singh, was given the charge to investigate the rape case that took place earlier this year. After the woman denied his offer, the inspector closed the case.
“Whenever I approached Jai Prakash Singh seeking arrest of the accused, he would say he first wanted to have sex with me. He even called up on my mobile phone and invited me to visit him in his room alone. When I turned him down, he filed a closure report in the case a fortnight ago,” the woman told TOI.
“Singh took no action against the perpetrators after I refused to entertain his requests,” she said. The woman also claimed that despite approaching the sub-inspector several times, he did not take necessary steps to arrest the two alleged rapists.
On February 12, the woman was gangraped by two men at gunpoint, after the duo offered to drop her home. A case of Rape and Sexual Harassment was lodged against the two accused rapists under IPC’s sections 376 (D) (gangrape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation).
After the initial probe into the case, the police claimed that one of the suspects was known to her. Following this, the local court had ordered Jai Prakash Singh to investigate into the matter. But, within few days the case was closed alleged the rape survivor.
"We will investigate her charges thoroughly. The Ganj station officer has been asked to look into the matter against the SI and submit a report,” said superintendent of police Sudha Singh.
