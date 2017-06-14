St. Stephen’s College First Cut Off List Out, No Increase From Last Year, English And Economics Get The Highest

The St. Stephen’s College in Delhi has released its first cut off list for undergraduate courses with English and Economics having the highest marks at 98.5 % for general category.

To be eligible for an interview for the English honours course, students who studied Commerce in school need 98.5 per cent marks, those with a Science background need 98 per cent and those with Humanities 97.5 per cent marks in their Best of Four Subjects (BFS) in XIIth standard board examinations, the college website said.

Advertisement opens in new window

For Economics, the cut-off is 98.5 for Commerce students and 97.5 for Humanities and Science students.

The cut-off for English in the Delhi University college was a notch higher at 99 per cent and a bit lower at 98.25 per cent for Economics last year.

The full cut off list (with categories) is available on the college website.

Students belonging to SC/ST (non-Christian groups) have to secure at least 91.5 (ST) and 94.5 (SC) in their BFS, it said.

Students in the two categories need 97 per cent marks to make it to the interview round for English.

The cut-off for History is 97.75 per cent, for BA programme, Philosophy and Mathematics 97 per cent, for Physics 96.66 per cent, for Chemistry 96.33 and for Sanskrit, 70 per cent, it said.

Except Sanskrit, where students had to secure 80 per cent marks last year, the cut offs have gone up or down by a few points this year.

There are separate cut-offs for Christian Scheduled Tribes, Church of North India (CNI), CNI Delhi Diocese, Other Christians, Christian Person with Disability, Person with Disability for some particular subjects, and for Urdu students.

Advertisement opens in new window

Students in some of these categories need to have scored 65.0-95.5 per cent marks, depending on the subject they are opting for, to be eligible for interviews.

Being a minority institution, the college follows a schedule and procedure for admission which is different from that of other Delhi University colleges.