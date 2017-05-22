Soon, Passengers May Get Access To Internet During Flight

It will be a dream-come-true for frequent fliers who have always wanted to access internet during their journey as the Centre is likely to permit it by the end of August, reported The Times of India.

Speaking to the newspaper, Lalit Gupta, joint DG of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, said they are awaiting clearance from the department of telecommunications.

He also said Indian carriers such as Jet Airways and SpiceJet are slated to get Wi-Fi-fitted Boeing 737 MAX by mid-2018.

Currently, about 70 airlines across the world offer inflight internet access. Some even allow passengers to make calls.

Air France, Lufthansa, British Airways, Singapore Airlines, Emirates and Etihad are some of the airlines that fly to India and offer internet service.

According to a Daily Mail report, the download speeds offered by most airlines is 1-3MB per second, that is enough for browsing internet or checking email, but not for streaming TV programmes or films.

The report added that in January, a map of airlines providing WiFi was published by Let's Fly Cheaper. It also shows countries that charge for 'logging on'.

