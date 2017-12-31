Soon, Aadhaar Will Be Mandatory For Organ Donors In Karnataka

Karnataka has made Aadhaar mandatory for people pledging to donate organs, which officials believe will streamline organ donor registry and serve as a proof to convince reluctant family members.

The new rule will save waiting hours and help in saving lives, says Shalini Rajneesh who is the health ministry principal secretary. It will also help in ensuring whether a brain-dead person has taken pledge or not by checking their biometric data, reported The Times of India.

Rajneesh says often people don't inform their family members/relatives that they have pledged for organ donation; the biometric details will make it easy for everyone.

The report adds that the initiative will be kicked off on Sunday when 1,500 yoga enthusiasts, performing mass yoga to create a Guinness record, will also provide their Aadhaar details. They will take pledge to donate their organs thereby creating another world record.

Earlier on Friday, the Union government made Aadhaar mandatory for opening of bank accounts as well as for any financial transaction of Rs 50,000 and above.

Existing bank account holders have been asked to furnish the Aadhaar number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) by December 31, 2017, failing which the account will cease to be operational, according to a revenue department notification.

The government in Budget 2017 has already mandated seeding of Aadhaar number with Permanent Account Number to avoid individuals using multiple PANs to evade taxes.