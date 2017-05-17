Shoddy Cops First Recorded Rohtak Gangrape Victim As Unknown Male, Starvation As The Cause Of Death

Starvation was the possible cause of death of the 23-year-old Rohtak gangrape victim, according to initial police records, when her body was brought to the city’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) for postmortem on May 11.

According to The Indian Express, when her mutilated body was brought to the hospital, the police mentioned it as being the body an unknown “aadmi (male)”. The sex of the victim was recorded as male. Not only this, in the inquest papers for autopsy, police termed it as a body of a “mad woman”, an official source at the PGIMS told the newspaper.

Advertisement opens in new window

According media reports, the woman’s face, tongue, eye, ears were totally distorted. The bones of the woman’s skull were shattered into pieces and "some sharp-edged objects may have been inserted in her private parts". Stray dogs had bitten off the face and lower portion of her body. Her decomposed and mutilated body was recovered near the Industrial Model Township in Urban Estate in Rohtak on May 11.

“How can they mention starvation as cause of death when it was a clear case of brutal murder,” the official added.

The daily also reported, quoting the official, that the doctors conducted the post-mortem after 26 hours after the police submitted inquest papers.

The official also said while the body was found on May 11, FSL experts submitted their report to the PGIMS on May 14 evening. This delayed the detailed post-mortem report by at least three days.

On being asked about allegations, Haryana director general of police BS Sandhu said some of them were true.

Advertisement opens in new window

“Rohtak IGP Navdeep Singh Virk will probe the matter. And if any negligence is found on the part of policemen, then action will be taken,” said Sandhu to told the newspaper.



Rohtak superintendent of police Pankaj Nain said the word “aadmi” was mentioned by mistake. Nain said it was not an official document but just a register of the PGIMS. “The statement related to the starvation and other description of the body was mentioned by a local and not by the police,” he said.

Nain claimed there was no delay in submission of the FSL report.