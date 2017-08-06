Sent A WhatsApp Message By Mistake? Soon, You May Be Allowed To ‘Recall’ It

How often do you send or receive a message “by mistake” on WhatsApp? Quite often? Soon, the users may get a five-minute window to recall such unintended messages.

According to WABetaInfo, a fan site that tests new WhatsApp features, the Recall feature is imminent to arrive and it is likely to come as soon as WhatsApp v2.17.30+ for iPhone.

The Recall feature will be remotely enabled in 2.17.30+.

— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 5, 2017

Interestingly, WhatsApp has already launched version 2.17.30 for iOS and the feature is not available there. WABetaInfo said it isn't sure when WhatsApp will enable the feature, but it would be with version 2.17.30 or higher.

Apparently, the users will be able to edit only recent messages and not the old ones, according a report. The users will be able to recall or unsend texts, images, videos, GIFs, documents, quoted messages and even status replies within a five-minute window, The Independent reported.

WABetaInfo also said the Contacts tab that was removed from iOS might make a comeback. The Contact section would show up under the Status section.

WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, has 200 million active monthly users in India, which remains its biggest market. WhatsApp is available in 10 Indian languages.