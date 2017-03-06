The Website
04 June 2017

Security Beefed Up For Indian & Pakistani Cricket Teams After London Terror Attacks

The ICC(International Cricket Council) has also released a statement assuring that there was nothing to worry as adequate security has been provided to all the team members.
Outlook Web Bureau
Twitter/ANI

In the aftermath of London terror attack on Sunday, security has been heightened  in Edgbaston ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 cricket match between India and Pakistan.

The cricket boards of both the countries, BCCI and PCB, have been informed by the UK intelligence agencies to not worry about the situation, and have assured that the team members of both the countries are safe, reported The Times of India.

Quoting sources the report says that the officials from both teams have been asked not to talk to the media about it because it may create panic. 

The ICC(International Cricket Council) has also released a statement assuring that there was nothing to worry as adequate security has been provided to all the team members.

The ICC statement said, "We will continue to work with authorities over the coming hours and days and review our security in line with the threat levels,"

"The security situation has been very much front and centre of our preparations and we constantly review our procedures to guarantee they are as effective as possible to keep everyone safe," the statement added.

At least six people were killed and several others injured today in two terror attacks at central London landmarks in which police shot dead three suspects.

The attack that took place at London Bridge and Borough Market comes just days ahead of the general election on June 8.

