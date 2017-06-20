SC Refuses To Grant Interim Bail To Justice Karnan, Might Serve Six Months In Jail

The Supreme Court today refused to grant interim bail to former Calcutta High Court judge, Justice CS Karnan, who has been later taken to Kolkata by flight from Chennai.

The SC refused to entertain Karnan's plea, saying the seven-judge bench has already passed an order and only the special bench can hear it.

Justice Karnan had moved the apex court seeking bail and suspension of six-month sentence awarded to him.

A vacation bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul said the court was duty-bound by the order of the seven-judge bench on the case and Karnan -- arrestedon Tuesday night in Tamil Nadu after being on the run for more than a month -- should mention the matter before a bench of the chief justice.



The seven-judge bench had already passed an order and only the special bench could hear the plea, the judges said.



Appearing for Karnan, advocate Mathew J Nedumpara said this court had all the powers and should grant the interim bail till the reopening of the court.



To this, the vacation bench said it could not override the order of the seven-judge bench.



Karnan, 62, was arrested last night by the West Bengal CID from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, more than a month after the Supreme Court sentenced him to six months imprisonment for contempt of court.