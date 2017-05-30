The Website
30 May 2017 International

Royal Housekeeper To Kate Middleton And Prince William Quits Job After It Becomes 'Too Demanding'

"She wasn't having a normal life outside work. Sadie's serving her notice and it seems nothing will change her mind. It's their loss.",
Outlook Web Bureau
File AP/PTI

Unable to cope with the rising demands, 35-year-old Sadie Rice who has been looking after the royal residence of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for nearly two years now, has decided to quit.

Rice who was being paid  £35,000-per-year ($44,000) has decided to quit the 'too demanding' job, despite having enough experience with the royals, having  previously worked for Norway's Prince Haakon and wife Mette-Marit in the nation's capital, Oslo, where she spent five years, reports The Sun.

The resignation came as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge look to move from their current primary residence in Norfolk's Amner Hall, to Kensington Palace, with their two children, Prince George 3, and Princess Charlotte, 2, the report added. 

The  duke and duchess of Cambridge will relocate to London’s Kensington Palace to become fulltime royals when prince William quits his air ambulance job this autumn. After Sadie's resignation, the royal couple is now on a lookout for a reliable staff.

However, a royal insider, while talking to the newspaper has termed it as 'their loss'. 

