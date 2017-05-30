Remember Rubi Rai, Bihar Exam Scams? 64% Students Fail Class 12 Due To Strict Measures
A year after Bihar school examination scandal rocked the nation, more than 60% of the Class 12 students of the state board have failed in this year's examinations, the results of which was declared on Tuesday.
Of the total 12,40,168 students who appeared in the Class 12 examinations, 7,94,622 (64.07%) students failed to clear the same, reported India Today.
The Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 14-25 for science, commerce and arts streams.
Last year, the Bihar school examination scandal came to light when the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Humanities topper Ruby Rai, science topper Saurabh Shrestha and third topper in (science) Rahul Kumar were interviewed by news channels and they were unable to answer basic questions. Ruby was later arrested for cheating.
"This year, the pass percentage has gone down as we had put in place stringent process right from filling the examination forms till evaluation. We depended completely on technology and tried to plug any kind of loopholes. Bar coding of answer sheets was used, many other measures were taken to ensure free and fair examinations," Anand Kishore, chairman of the BSEB told India Today.
Kishore added that the board had reviewed the results of the toppers this year and after that it declared the results on Tuesday.
Kushboo Kumari from Simultala School in Jamui topped in the science stream securing 86.2%, Priyanshu Jaiswal from College of Commerce topped in the commerce stream scoring 81.6%. Ganesh Kumar from Samastipur topped in the arts stream securing 82.6%.
