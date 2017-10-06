Re-evaluation: CBSE Calls Students At 10 In The Night, Gives Them Deadline Till Midnight to Submit Response
An unexpected phone call by CBSE officials at 10 in the night rattled 18 Class 12th students in Orissa.
These students had earlier filed a petition in the Orissa High Court to get their answer sheets re-evaluated. Following the HC's order for the re-evaluation on Wednesday, CBSE officials on Friday night gave the students and their parents a tough time.
A report by The Times Of India says students were given barely a few hours to inform the Board about 10 answers from each paper they wanted reevaluated. The deadline for this was 11.59 pm.
The emails sent to the students included photocopies of their answer sheets and a form in which they had to specify the answers they wanted to be re-examined, said the report.
They were required to download the form, scan and then upload the same and send it to the CBSE office.
So late in the night, cyber cafes were shut and many students couldn't have access to the internet. Spending a night of uncertainty and panic, parents hopped on to busses and trains late in the night to reach the CBSE office to physically submit the forms Saturday morning.
Although the CBSE did accept the forms the next morning, parents were agitated over the lack of professionalism and discipline.
