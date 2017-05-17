WATCH: Railway Cop Extorts Money From Elderly Woman On Train

A video showing a railway cop squeezing money out of an itinerant elderly woman has outraged social media users.

The policeman, standing near an open gate of a running train with tobacco in his hands, is seen compelling the woman to pay money for reasons unknown. Though she is not seen breaking any rule in the video, she does argue with him but later gives up to the laathi- wielding cop's demand. She handed him a couple of ten rupee notes, which he tucks into his pocket.

As the video went viral on social media, the Indian Railway identified the cop on duty and suspended him. In a video after the suspension, Anil Kumar Saxena, the Railway Ministry's spokesperson, said the cop's behaviour was condemnable and strict action will be taken against him.

"The incident took place on May 5 in Jabalpur-Howrah Shaktipunj Express (11447) while it moved in the Dhanbad district. The police on duty is identified as Jharkhand Government Railway Police's (GRP) head constable Chandra Dev Singh who was suspended immediately," he said.

Viral video | Railway policeman taking money from poor old woman in train. pic.twitter.com/lZXFjCCL43 — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) May 15, 2017

Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has taken cognisance of the matter and ordered a further inquiry. Saxena futher added that the Indian Railways has 'zero tolerance' for such people.