WATCH: Railway Cop Extorts Money From Elderly Woman On Train
A video showing a railway cop squeezing money out of an itinerant elderly woman has outraged social media users.
The policeman, standing near an open gate of a running train with tobacco in his hands, is seen compelling the woman to pay money for reasons unknown. Though she is not seen breaking any rule in the video, she does argue with him but later gives up to the laathi- wielding cop's demand. She handed him a couple of ten rupee notes, which he tucks into his pocket.
As the video went viral on social media, the Indian Railway identified the cop on duty and suspended him. In a video after the suspension, Anil Kumar Saxena, the Railway Ministry's spokesperson, said the cop's behaviour was condemnable and strict action will be taken against him.
"The incident took place on May 5 in Jabalpur-Howrah Shaktipunj Express (11447) while it moved in the Dhanbad district. The police on duty is identified as Jharkhand Government Railway Police's (GRP) head constable Chandra Dev Singh who was suspended immediately," he said.
Viral video | Railway policeman taking money from poor old woman in train. pic.twitter.com/lZXFjCCL43— MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) May 15, 2017
Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has taken cognisance of the matter and ordered a further inquiry. Saxena futher added that the Indian Railways has 'zero tolerance' for such people.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Kashmir Unrest: Jaitley, Army Chief To Review Security In Srinagar Today
- SC to Hear Aadhaar-PAN Linkage Case
- Gunmen Storm Afghan Radio Station
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- East Bengal Pick Bid Documents For ISL, Mohun Bagan Expected To Follow Suit
- Parliamentary Panel Summons Senior Election Commission Officials Over EVM Issue
- Govt Says No Swine Flu Deaths in Delhi, Gangaram Reports 4
- Paytm Gets RBI Approval, To Start Payments Bank From May 23
- ICJ to Pronounce Verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Tomorrow
- Despite RBI Caution, Over 2.5K Indians Investing in Bitcoins Daily
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- After Chandigarh Doctor, Punjab Police Evict Kashmiri Students From Flat
- BJP Unlikely To Nominate President Pranab Mukherjee For Second Term: Report
- What Caused Bhallaladeva, Aka Rana Daggubati, To Go Blind In One Eye?
- Was Simran Writer Apurva Asrani Arm Twisted To Give Co-Writer Cedit To Aspiring Director Kangana Ranaut?
Post a Comment