Punjab's 'Drug Recovery Specialist' Arrested After Drugs Recovered From His Own Residence

A senior police officer in Punjab, popularly known as a 'drug recovery specialist' found himself in a tight spot after drugs were recovered from his own home by the Special Task Force.

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Punjab Police has arrested Inspector Inderjit Singh for his alleged links with drug traffickers.

A large haul of narcotics, arms and cash was recovered from the home of Inderjit Singh, an inspector in charge of the Crime Investigating Agency wing in Kapurthala, who was famously known for busting drug rackets and had an impressive record of drug seizures.

383 rounds of bores including of AK-47, 9 mm Italy-made pistol, .38 bore revolver, AK-47 gun, 16.50 lakh cash, 3550 British pounds were recovered," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) STF, H.S. Sidhu said during a press conference.

The police also recovered three kilograms of smack and four kilograms of heroin from another government residential quarter allotted to Singh at Phagwara.

The police booked the accused under the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The Special Task Force got suspicious of Singh after observing that no matter how big the drug recovery he claimed, all accused were eventually freed by the court. It was later exposed that Singh took bribes from the accused to set them free.

Punjab is notoriously known to be enmeshed in a drug crisis with governments promising to rescue the state from the misery.

However, the crackdown on drugs has been anything but proper with reports of common public taking law in their hands.

Last week, a 30-year-old man suspected of drug peddling was lynched by a mob in Punjab's Bhatinda. The villagers chopped off his limbs and he later succumbed to his injuries.

According to villagers, the police never took any action against him even after being informed that the man was supplying drugs to youths in the village

