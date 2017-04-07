Printing Order Placed, RBI To Soon Unveil New Rs 200 Notes

Eight months after the government demonetised the higher currency notes, the Reserve Bank of India is all set to unveil new Rs 200 notes.

According to news agency ANI, the decision to introduce Rs. 200 notes was taken by the RBI with the consultation of Finance Ministry in March and printing order has also been placed.

This exercise of printing Rs 200 denomination notes is being undertaken to further improve the currency situation in the country.

After the centre's move to demonetise old currecy notes of denomination Rs 1000 and rs 500, the RBI had introduced new notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2000.

However, contrary to reports and suggested plans, the central bank had indicated in the past that it will not re-introduce new Rs 1000 currency notes.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court had rapped the Centre and asked them to give another chance to "genuine people to deposit old notes".

Rebuking the Centre for setting up a deadline for depositing demonetised currency, the apex court observed, "One cannot make people suffer if they have genuine reasons, should be allowed to deposit old notes".

The Centre has been given two weeks to respond.