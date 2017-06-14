Pornographic Clip, Instead Of Training Video, Plays at BSF Annual Meet, Probe Ordered

Border Security Force (BSF) officers, including men and women, and two dozens of jawans attending the Sainik Sammelan in Punjab’s Ferozepur were embarrassed after a pornographic clip, instead of a motivational training video, started playing on a screen.

The force has ordered an investigation into the incident which took place on June 10 at the headquarters of the BSF's 77th battalion, reported NDTV.

The clip played for two to five seconds, but the presence of it on the laptop of the officer tasked with prepping the presentation has raised questions, say BSF sources.

"It is pertinent to mention here that the Border Security Force is a highly disciplined force and such actions which affect its discipline and efficiency are never tolerated. In this case also, strict action would be taken against the defaulters after completion of the inquiry", said the statement by RS Kataria, a deputy inspector general and spokesperson of the border force in Punjab, reported NDTV.

On April 9, many passengers were shocked at the National Capital’s busy Rajiv Chowk Metro Station when a pornographic clip was played on one of the screens of a giant video wall, a grid of 12 LED screens.

The incident had left the country's premier transporter embarrassed, promoting it to launch a probe into the incident on April 15.

Similarly, in 2015, hundreds of passengers at a bus stand in Kalpetta in Kerala's Wayanad district were deeply embarrassed when a television set installed to broadcast advertisements suddenly started showing a pornographic video.

According to Hindustan Times, the video was played out for around 30 minutes at the state-run bus depot.