21 May 2017 Last Updated at 12:02 pm National

Panneerselvam Forecasts A Tie-Up With The BJP, Deletes Tweet Later

Panneerselvam later tweeted a correction removing a direct reference to the BJP
Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo-PTI

O. Panneerselvam, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and leader of an AIADMK faction, did a quick back-flip after tweeting about a tie-up with BJP after civic body poll results following a furore.

The tweet that forecast Puratchi Thalaivi (Amma) faction’s tie-up with BJP was deleted within half an hour. The deleted tweet said they would take a decision “on alliance with BJP once local body elections are announced.”

A Twitter account which goes by @Panneerselvam_O, and tweets updates on the former TN CM still has the tweet on the timeline. It says:

 

Panneerselvam later tweeted a correction removing a direct reference to the BJP. “We meant that after the announcement of Local body elections we will think about the Alliance with any political party”.

 

Paneerselvam’s tweets come on the back of speculation that the faction may ally with the BJP. OPS had also met with Prime Minister Modi a day prior to the tweet-storm, and said that the two leaders “discussed various issues on the development of Tamil Nadu.”

Panneerselvam had broken away from the V.K. Sasikala-led AIADMK in February, saying that he had to make way for her to take the top spot at the party. He later led a host of senior MPs and MLAs from the party to form a faction of their own.

