The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
18 June 2017 Last Updated at 3:15 pm National News Analysis

Pakistani Cricket Fans Heckles Sourav Ganguly, And He Plays It Cool

Outlook Web Bureau
Pakistani Cricket Fans Heckles Sourav Ganguly, And He Plays It Cool
Twitter

A video showing former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly being heckled by the Pakistani cricket supporters outside the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, has gone viral on the social media.

Pakistan fans were seen forming a huddle around the former India captain's car outside the stadium and waving Pakistan's flag in celebration just after the beating England.

In the video, Sourav Ganguly can be seen sitting inside his car when Pakistani fans started to heckle him and block his car. They were shouting slogans and spreading the flag across the hood. They kept on chanting “Pakistan…Pakistan…” But, Ganguly was seen calm and he just waved at them with a smile from inside his car.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Sourav Ganguly Indo-Pak Cricket National News Analysis
Next Story : It’s Déjà Vu When Narendra Modi Said Give Me Books Instead Of Bouquets
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters