Pakistani Cricket Fans Heckles Sourav Ganguly, And He Plays It Cool

A video showing former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly being heckled by the Pakistani cricket supporters outside the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, has gone viral on the social media.

Pakistan fans were seen forming a huddle around the former India captain's car outside the stadium and waving Pakistan's flag in celebration just after the beating England.

In the video, Sourav Ganguly can be seen sitting inside his car when Pakistani fans started to heckle him and block his car. They were shouting slogans and spreading the flag across the hood. They kept on chanting “Pakistan…Pakistan…” But, Ganguly was seen calm and he just waved at them with a smile from inside his car.