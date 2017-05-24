Over 60 MPs Make A Fresh Plea To Impeach Justice Nagarjuna Reddy Who Threatened A Dalit Judge

Over 60 members of the Rajya Sabha have made a fresh plea to initiate impeachment proceedings against Justice Nagarjuna Reddy of the high court of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, reported The Hindu.

The judge is accused of interfering in the judicial processes and making caste slurs, including death threats, against a Dalit Junior Civil Judge Sanku Rama Krishna at the courts in Rayachoti, a town in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district.

The motion submitted to Vice President Hamid Ansari has the signatures of MPs cutting across party lines from the ruling BJP, SP, BSP, the CPI (M), the TDP and the Congress, said the exclusive report by the paper.

This is the second time that MPs have moved against the judge of the High Court for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On last year, a group of 61 had submitted a motion in this regard. However, impeachment proceedings were notinitiated against him as 19 of the signatories withdrew.

The aborted motion, which was accessed by Frontline, says Nagarjuna Reddy’s brother set his domestic help Ramanjlu on fire for refusing to cooperate in a sandalwood smuggling cover-up. The judge had allegedly called up civil judge Rama Krishan, who took the dying declaration, to remove his brother’s name.

In India, Impeachment is the only means to remove judges from their office. As per the law, It requires a minimum of 50 Rajya Sabha MPs or 100 MPs from the Lok Sabha as signatories to initiate impeachment proceedings against a judge