On Busy Gurgaon Road, Two Women Harassed, Groped After Buying Alcohol, Men Asked Them How Much They Charge

Two women were harassed and groped on the bustling Mehrauli-Gurgaon road on Friday evening while they were on their way back home after buying alcohol from a local wine shop, reported The Hindustan Times.

The report says that the men repeatedly asked the women how much they charge (kitna leti hai). Nobody came to their rescue despite the presence of many people at the site on the MG Road.

Gurgaon has been in news recently for such violence against women. A week ago, a video showing women beating up an alleged molester with sandals on MG Road went viral on the social media. In another instance, a fashion designer was molested at the Iffco Chowk metro station while returning from work last Tuesday.

In the latest incident on Friday evening, the police has registered an FIR under sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Describing the nightmarish experience, one of the women, who has also posted a facebook post on the same, said that the men followed them and then started groping them. “Their hands were everywhere,” she said.

“It was around 10-10.30 pm. The shopkeeper gave us what we asked for with an extremely sleazy look. Then he clearly told us what was on his mind,” the report quoted one of the victims.

The victim filed an FIR at the Sonepat police station later on Monday night, the report adds.