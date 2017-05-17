Om Prakash Chautala, Who Is In Tihar For Teachers’ Recruitment Scam, Clears Class 12

Eighty-two-year-old former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, who is serving a 10 year jail term in teachers’ recruitment scam, has passed his higher secondary examination with a first division.

Om Prakash was charged with corruption in the recruitment scam involving 3206 basic trained teachers in Haryana in 2000. He was convicted by a trial court in 2013 and 2 years later it was upheld by the Supreme Court.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo Chautala appeared for the Class XII exam conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) centre in Tihar Jail, where he is lodged.

According to an Indian Express report, he is now planning on pursuing an undergraduate course.

“The last exam was held on April 23. He was out on parole during that time, but since the examination centre was inside the jail premises, he went back to jail and sat for the exam,” Indian Express quoted Chautala’s younger son, Abhay Singh Chautala, who is also Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly.

“He decided to utilise his jail term more meaningfully. Now, he goes to the jail library daily, where he reads newspapers and books. He asks the jail staff to arrange for his favourite books. He reads books about great politicians across the world. Sometime, he asks us to send course books also,” Indian Express quoted Chautala’s Son.