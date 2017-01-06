Now US Wants To Know Your Social Media Handles And 15 Years’ Travel Details To Approve Visa
The United States has imposed stricter visa rules asking for the applicants’ social media handles and 15 years’ travel details before approval, reports Reuters.
The Trump administration has rolled out a new questionnaire for US visa applicants worldwide that asks for social media handles for the last five years and biographical information going back 15 years, says the report.
Under the new procedures, consular officials can request all prior passport numbers, five years’ worth of social media handles, email addresses and phone numbers and 15 years of biographical information including addresses, employment and travel history, says the report.
The Trump administration has been making various measures to curb immigration to the US on the grounds of security and protecting employment of its nationals.
The President had ordered a temporary travel ban on people from six Muslim-majority nations. He also signed an executive order demanding an overhaul of the H-1B program to ensure visas go to the "highest paid" applicants.
The new questions are voluntary but the form says failure to provide the information may delay or prevent the processing of an individual visa application.
