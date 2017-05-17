Nokia 3310 To Be Launched In India On May 18 With A Price Tag of Rs 3310
The much awaited reincarnation of Nokia 3310 is all set to launch in India on 18th May with a price tag of Rs 3,310.
Finnish mobile firm HMD Global will start selling the new version of the iconic Nokia 3310 handset.
The dual SIM phone boasts of over 22 hours of talk time and standby time of nearly a month. It comes with a 2 MP camera with LED Flash, a 2.4-inch colour display and support for 32GB memory card.
"The Nokia 3310 will be available across top mobile stores in India starting May 18, 2017... Will retail at a recommended best buy price of Rs 3,310," HMD Global said in a statement.
The new Nokia 3310 will come in four colours -- warm red and yellow, both with a gloss finish, and dark blue and grey, both with a matte finish.
HMD Global has licence to design and sell Nokia branded phones globally as well as use technologies developed by Nokia Corporation.
Nokia 3310 has an undied reputation of being robust and unbreakable beating the coming-of-age smartphones. The phone was the most widely used feature phone globally during 2000-05. It is estimated to have sold 126 million units globally when there were only a few countries with mobile networks.
(With inputs from PTI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Kashmir Unrest: Jaitley, Army Chief To Review Security In Srinagar Today
- SC to Hear Aadhaar-PAN Linkage Case
- Gunmen Storm Afghan Radio Station
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- Stars Did Cast A Spell On Kodakara’s Piper And Karachi’s Sitarist
- Air Canada Plane Diverted After Passenger Attacks Crew With Coffee Pots And Tries to Open Door
- Defamation Case: Matter Is With Kejriwal And Not With Jethmalani, Says Jaitley's Counsel After Heated Argument
- Chidambaram Was Sonia Gandhi's Personal 'Money Launderer', Swamy Alleges
- Barkati Sacked As Tipu Sultan Mosque's Imam
- Cabinet Clears Proposal to Build 10 Atomic Reactors in India
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
Post a Comment