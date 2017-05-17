Nokia 3310 To Be Launched In India On May 18 With A Price Tag of Rs 3310

The much awaited reincarnation of Nokia 3310 is all set to launch in India on 18th May with a price tag of Rs 3,310.

Finnish mobile firm HMD Global will start selling the new version of the iconic Nokia 3310 handset.

The dual SIM phone boasts of over 22 hours of talk time and standby time of nearly a month. It comes with a 2 MP camera with LED Flash, a 2.4-inch colour display and support for 32GB memory card.

"The Nokia 3310 will be available across top mobile stores in India starting May 18, 2017... Will retail at a recommended best buy price of Rs 3,310," HMD Global said in a statement.

The new Nokia 3310 will come in four colours -- warm red and yellow, both with a gloss finish, and dark blue and grey, both with a matte finish.

HMD Global has licence to design and sell Nokia branded phones globally as well as use technologies developed by Nokia Corporation.

Nokia 3310 has an undied reputation of being robust and unbreakable beating the coming-of-age smartphones. The phone was the most widely used feature phone globally during 2000-05. It is estimated to have sold 126 million units globally when there were only a few countries with mobile networks.

(With inputs from PTI)