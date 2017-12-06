No Mall-Going Brides For My Sons Please! Want 'Desi' Girls: Rabri Devi
Rabri Devi, former Bihar Chief Minister and wife of politician Lalu Prasad Yadav, has said that she doesn’t want cinema hall and mall-going girls as her daughters-in-law and would rather prefer a "well-cultured girl".
Celebrating Lalu's 70th birthday on Sunday along with her family members, including two sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav who are ministers in the state government, Devi said she was looking for “desi” girls for the two sons, reported The Times of India.
"Cinema hall aur mall jane wali ladki nahi chahiye. Ghar chalaane wali, bade buzurg ka aadar karne wali, jaise ki hum hain, waisi ladki chahiye. (I don't want cinema hall and mall-going girls. She should be one who can look after the house, respect elders, and manage outside work, just like me)."
Interestingly, Lalu and his family are under the scanner for ‘soil to mall’ scam. Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi has urged chief minister Nitish Kumar to set up an all-party committee to probe the soil purchase scam in which, he alleged, minister Tej Pratap Yadav was involved.
Modi alleged that the land for the mall was acquired by the Yadav family under a new name by using Lalu’s influence when he was the railway minister in 2008.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- 'Generate Funds On Your Own To Waive Farmer Loans'
- The Call For Second Partition Of Bengal: What Does It Mean For Mamata Electorally?
- Computers, Insulin & Packaged Foods To Become Cheaper
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- India's Internet Has A Caste System. Welcome The 'Bultoo Class' And Their 'Voicebook'
- Aadhaar Must For Filing Income Tax Returns From July 1 Says CBDT
- Documentaries On Rohith Vemula, Kashmir, JNU Denied Screening At Film Festival By I&B Ministry
- CBI Raid At NDTV's Prannoy Roy's Houses In Delhi and Dehradun, Case Registered Against Him
Post a Comment