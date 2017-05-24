NIA Court Sentences BJP Leader And Two Others For Life Term For Terror Funding In Assam

A special NIA court in Assam has sentenced a BJP leader and two government officials for life term for terror funding.

According to a report in The Indian Express, BJP leader and member of the NC Hills Autonomous Council, Niranjan Hojai, is among the three who are awarded the life sentence.

Advertisement opens in new window

Hojai is a former self-styled commander-in-chief of the terror outfit DHD(J). According to a report in The Hindustan Times, he later joined BJP after getting interim bail in 2011.

The other two are Jewel Garlosa, a former self-styled chairman of DHD(J) and at present an independent member of the Hills Council; and Mohet Hojai, a former chief executive member of the Council.

The cases are related to the siphoning of government funds amounting to nearly Rs 1,000 crore for subversive activities, reports The Hindustan Times. As per the case, government officials and elected representatives of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) collaborated with militants to procure illegal arms through public funds .

According to the report, state spokesperson of the BJP, Bijan Mahajan, has said that The Assam BJP is examining the scope of moving Gauhati High Court to get Niranjan Hojai out of the tangle.

The court has convicted 15 people in the two cases.