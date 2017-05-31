The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
31 May 2017 Last Updated at 1:38 pm Business News Analysis

Nestle Cuts Down On Salt Content In Maggi Noodles In Line With Food Safety Authority Recommendations

FSSAI had banned Maggi in 2015, saying that the instant noodles was unsafe and hazardous for human consumption
Outlook Web Bureau
Nestle Cuts Down On Salt Content In Maggi Noodles In Line With Food Safety Authority Recommendations
File-AP Photo/Tsering Topgyal

Nestle India, in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recommendations to encourage healthy and fortified food, has decided to cut down salt content in its leading products, including Maggi noodles.

FSSAI had banned Maggi in 2015, saying that the instant noodles was unsafe and hazardous for human consumption after finding lead in excessive levels and presence of taste enhancer monosodium glutamate. Later Bombay high court lifted a government ban on Nestle's popular Maggi noodles.

Advertisement opens in new window

While launching iron-rich Maggi noodles--one of its most successful brands-- Nestle India said that it  will also reduce the quantity of salt in other products such as soups and seasonings.

Iron-fortified Maggi is aimed at anaemic people, Nestle said in a statement. The National Family Health Surveyreported that 53 per cent females and 22.7 per male between 15 and 45 years age group suffer from iron deficiency with an almost equal split across rural and urban India, Nestle said.

The company believes that with 2.5 billion portions of Maggi Masala noodles consumed annually in India, it will have a major impact.

Under "Simply Good", Nestle is supporting home cooked food with healthier and tastier choices, by simplifying ingredients, reducing sodium and increasing micro nutrient fortification by 2020.

Nestle's 'healthy' initiative comes just few months after the FSSAI had set up a scientific panel to frame regulations on food fortification and prepare strategies to address the problem of malnutrition. Fortification means deliberately adding or increasing the content of essential micro nutrients in food items to improve quality.

Advertisement opens in new window

 

With PTI Inputs

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Food Children And Nutrition Health- Medicine- Fitness Food & Beverages: Adulteration & Toxins Business News Analysis
Next Story : Rajasthan HC Suggests Life-Term For Cow Slaughter, Kerala HC Says No To PIL On Cattle Sale Ban
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters