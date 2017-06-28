1993 Mumbai Serial Blasts Convict Mustafa Dossa Dies Hours After Being Admitted To Hospital
Hours after complaining of chest pain, Mustafa Dossa, one of the six convicts in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, died in Mumbai's JJ Hospital on Wednesday.
Dossa succumbed to hypertension and chest pain, reports said.
Dossa (lodged in Arthur Road jail) complained of chest pain and had uncontrolled hypertension, diabetes and infection. "He was admitted to the jail ward of the hospital at 3 am," hospital dean TP Lahane told PTI earlier in the day.
Dossa died at 2.30 pm due to cardiac arrest, he said.
On Tuesday, the CBI had sought capital punishment for Dossa, arguing that his role in the blasts was "more severe" than that of hanged convict Yakub Memon.
The CBI said Dossa was one of the "brains" behind the conspiracy and that his degree of responsibility towards the commission of the crime was the highest.
The court, in the second leg of the trial in the blasts case, had on June 16 convicted five accused, including Dossa and extradited gangster Abu Salem, under the charges of murder, conspiracy and sections of now repealed TADA, while the sixth accused Riyaz Siddiqui was convicted only under TADA Act.
As many as 257 people were killed in the co-ordinated blasts that ripped through the city on March 12, 1993.
The court had acquitted another accused Abdul Quayyum of all charges.
The trial of the seven accused -- Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Karimullah Khan, Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan, Riyaz Siddiqui, Tahir Merchant and Abdul Quayyum -- was separated from the main case as they were arrested at the time of conclusion of the main trial.
(With PTI inputs)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Mumbai Serial Blasts Convict Mustafa Dossa Dies
- GST 'Epic Blunder', TMC To Skip Inauguration
- Man Thrashed, House Set Ablaze After Dead Cow Found
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- China Protests Indian Troops 'Crossing Boundary', Links Kailash Yatra to Standoff
- Government Says Letter Asking To Link Property To Aadhaar Is Fake
- Nepal Asks Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurveda To Immediately Recall Six 'Substandard' Products
- Mumbai: Convict Dies After Women Constables Insert Lathi Inside Her Private Parts for Complaining About Missing Ration
Post a Comment