'40- 600% Of Profit Margins': Data Shows Manufacturer’s Distributors, Hospitals Earn Hefty Money Through Medical Devices

As the prices of medical devices for patients remain exorbitant, new data has emerged in form of reports submitted by the food and drug regulatory authorities of Maharashtra and Odisha showing hefty margins made by manufacturer’s distributors and hospitals through a range of equipment.

The reports, released today on the website of the All India Drug Action Network -- which is an independent network of several non-government bodies working to improve the rational use of essential medicines -- that sourced it from activists and other sources shows profit margins ranging from 40- 600% for devices such as catheters, orthopaedic implants and surgical.

Documents in the data released from the Maharashtra FDA report reveals that profit margin in case of balloon catheter ranges from 25% to 475% and that of guided catheter ranges from 50-529%. For example, the invoice for a guided catheter shows that for an MRP of Rs 28000, with a landed cost of Rs 4695, a margin of 596.37%. The report further mentions that distributor earn margins ranging from 20-211% and for manufacturers, 17-120%. Similarly, dialysis catheter which costs Rs 3200 is sold to the distributor at Rs 1600.

Another document by the Maharashtra FDA dated June 2017 states: “The MRP of urine bags is 500% higher than the cost as supplied to hospital, and similarly cost of oxygen bags is approximately 300% higher than MRP. in the study it is revealed that 18 surgical equipment/medical devices are priced high.”

The data also shows that the margins of intraocular lenses range from 200-300%. The government notified intraocular lenses as medical devices in 2005. It also features in the 19 devices the government recently notified in order to be able to practice price control on them; yet, no action has been taken on the front.

The Odisha FDA reports too, bring about damaging evidence about the prices of medical devices including syringes and other day to day medical devices. Data released shows that a spinal needle costing the consumer Rs 105 is bought by the hospital at Rs 52 while a Romovac set, a drainage device for patients costs the patients Rs 489 and is purchased by the hospital at Rs 157.

Both the Odisha and Maharashtra FDA have since 2014 sent the government multiple data along with requests to bring such medical devices under price control. The latest report by the Maharashtra FDA in June 2015 reteriated this by requesting the government to bring devices such as intraocular lenses and orthopaedic implants under price control.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, which is the nodal body for fixing prices of medical devices, capped the prices of cardiac stents in February this year. While it has brought 19 more medical devices under schedule II of the NLEM (Which means that the government has mandate to cap prices of the devices), no further action has been taken on the front. The NPPA says this is because they are still in the process of collecting data from the industry.

While each medical device follows a different market structure making it challenging for the government to fix prices, it is imperative that the data provided to the government be taken into consideration and prices be fixed as soon as possible.

The government is currently in the process for fixing prices of orthopaedic implants and has lined up meeting with industry as well as other stakeholders for discussions on price caps. This move comes almost half a year after the fixing of prices of coronary stents.

(The data released to the government by Maharashtra and Odisha FDA is available on the following website in full-- https://aidanindia.wordpress.com/2017/06/29/maharashtra-and-odisha-fda-reports-documenting-huge-profits-in-medical-devices/?preview=true )