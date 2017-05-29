Maoists Warn Akshay Kumar, Saina Nehwal Against Donations to CRPF Men, Ask Them To Stand Against Police Atrocities

A recent Maoist pamphlet has condemned the financial assistance by Akshay Kumar and badminton player Saina Nehwal given to the families of the CRPF men killed in an attack in Sukma and asked the celebrities to stand against police atrocities, reported The Indian Express.

“We condemn the financial assistance given to the families of CRPF jawans killed in PLGA attacks. We appeal to famous figures, film actors, sportspersons and celebrities to stand with the revolution and poor people. Stand against police atrocities and human rights violations,” said the pamphlet, as quoted by the newspaper.

In March, 12 CRPF jawans were killed in an ambush by Maoists in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. According to reports, the troops of A/E 219 battalion were on a road opening duty and providing security for road construction in the area when they were ambushed and targeted by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack.

In the same month, Akshay Kumar and Saina Nehwal had pledged donations to the families of the martyrs. Akshay offered Rs 9 lakh in assistance to each family and Saina offered a total of Rs 6 lakh. In another attack in April, Maoists had killed 25 CRPF men and injured six in a brutal encounter in the same region.

A Day I Found Hard To Hold Back My Tears...Support the families of our Bravehearts ❤ #BharatKeVeer Now LIVE --> https://t.co/wCPFZOYV7g pic.twitter.com/8wKGcaRYdD — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 9, 2017

"My heart goes out to our soldiers who put their lives at risk to keep us safe. I can't bring those soldiers back who lost their lives in Chhattisgarh but in my small way I want to donate this six lakhs for those families," Saina had said on her 27th birthday.

Earlier on the Republic Day eve this year, Akshay had posted a video on social media urging people to donate money to the families of martyred soldiers. Later, he also launched an app, Bharat ke Veer, to enable donors to make their payments.