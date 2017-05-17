Major Security Breach In Zomato As Database of 17 Million Users Is Stolen, Company Says Card Details Safe
The latest in the list of increasing security breach is food-based delivery application Zomato which admitted that database of 17 million users, out of the company's 120 million users. has been stolen.
The stolen information has the email addresses and hashed passwords of the users.
The startup's disclosure comes at a time when the world is grappling with the cyber attack by ransomware 'WannaCry', which has impacted IT networks in over 150 countries.
Zomato said the data theft was discovered recently by its security team, without indicating the exact time or if it was related to the 'WannaCry' ransomware attack.
In a blog post shared today, the company took cognizance of the recent discovery and suggested that the users "change (their) password for any other services where (they) are using the same password."
The company further asserted that since the passwords were hashed, they "cannot be converted/decrypted back to plain text".
"As a precaution, we have reset the passwords for all affected users and logged them out of the app and website", the post read.
However, the company has asserted that details of bank accounts linked to the Zomato information remain unharmed.
To quote the blog post, "Payment related information on Zomato is stored separately from this (stolen) data in a highly secure PCI Data Security Standard (DSS) compliant vault. No payment information or credit card data has been stolen/leaked."
Zomato currently dominates the virtual market for restaurant searches, reviews and online delivery. The online food service has expanded to nearly 23 countries all over the world.
With the recent security breach, however, there seems a threat to the company's monopoly.
Recent incidents of cyber-hacking has left users panicking and helpless whereas cyber experts are left contemplating the extent of the damage it could possibly have.
Wannacry ransomware that affected ober 150 countries in the world has left India as the third worst-hit countries with more than 40,000 computers affected, said a report by the Economics Times.
Reports doing the rounds suggest that users keep away from online transactions with experts not dismissing the possibility of further security breaches.
