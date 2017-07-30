Lucky Escape For 174 IndiGo Passengers After Pilots Detect Smoke Inside Cabin At Patna Airport

As many as 174 passengers onboard an IndiGo flight to Delhi had a close shave after its pilots noticed smoke inside the cabin while it was set to take off from Patna airport on Friday evening.

The flight was evacuated at the Patna airport. In a statement issued by Indigo says flight 6E-508 was involved in a low speed reject due to suspected engine stall and was then evacuated in 60 seconds, reported NDTV.

"The Captain elected to evacuate due to precautionary reasons. All SOPs were carried out efficiently," the statement said.



The airline also said there was no tyre burst or fire in the engine, NDTV report adds.

"There was no technical snag reported when aircraft arrived at Patna. At IndiGo, safety of the passengers, crew and the aircraft is the top priority and at no time it can be compromised," the statement said.

"We will be operating a ferry flight from Delhi to Patna to pick up stranded passengers (at 9 pm)" it added.

The airline has initiated an inqury to find out the reason behind the snag. It has also reported the incident to the DGCA, the civil aviation watchdog.