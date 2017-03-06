London Attacks: What We Know So Far: 7 Killed,12 Arrested

Seven were killed and 48 others injured in two terror attacks at central London landmarks in which police shot dead three suspects on Saturday.

The attack that took place at London Bridge and Borough Market comes just days ahead of the general election on June 8.

What we know so far:

• Police were called when a white van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge at about 10.08 pm Saturday. The van continued on to nearby Borough Market where three attackers emerged and carried out multiple stabbings in pubs and restaurants.

• Armed police arrived and shot the attackers dead within 10 minutes. The attackers were armed with knives and wore what turned out to be fake suicide vests.

• Twelve people have been arrested in Barking, east London, followed a raid by police at a flat owned by one of the three attackers.

• BBC said it was "probably travelling at about 50 miles an hour" and hit "five or six people".

• Condemning the attack, Prime Minister Theresa May said it was "time to say enough is enough".

• Most political parties have suspended election campaigning, but May said full campaigning would resume on Monday and the general election would go ahead as planned on Thursday (June 8).

Trump, Modi react

• US President Donald Trump tweeted: "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the UK, we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!"

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017



Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "Attacks in London are shocking & anguishing. We condemn them. My thoughts are with families of the deceased & prayers with the injured," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.Attacks in London are shocking & anguishing. We condemn them. My thoughts are with families of the deceased & prayers with the injured.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2017

• It is the third terror attack in the UK in three months, following the car and knife attack in Westminster in March, which left five people dead, and the Manchester bombing less than two weeks ago, in which 22 people were killed.