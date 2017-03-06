London Assailants Shouted 'This Is For Allah' Before Stabbing Victims On The Road

Horror gripped across London on Saturday night when three assailants stabbed passersby and mowed down pedestrians before being shot dead by the police in London.

Six people were killed in the attack that came just five days ahead of a general election.

A man named Gerard said,"They were stabbing everyone. They were running up and going 'This is for Allah," reported BBC

He added he had seen the assailants stabbing a girl and had tried to confront them.

Another witness named Eric informed the news channel that he saw three men coming out of the white van that mowed down pedestrians. The man thought they were going to help but instead they "started kicking them, punching them and took out knives. It was a rampage really," he said adding that he also heard a shout of: "This is for Allah".

Another video posted by an YouTube user Mitchell Wiggs showed people being asked to take cover by the police.

At least 20 people were taken to hospitals across London after the deadly incident which took place last night, leaving the whole nation in shock which still recovers from the Manchester arena suicide bombing nearly two weeks ago.

This is the third terror attack in the UK since March.

On 22 May, 22 people were killed and 116 injured in a suicide bombing at Manchester Arena.