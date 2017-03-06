London Assailants Shouted 'This Is For Allah' Before Stabbing Victims On The Road
Horror gripped across London on Saturday night when three assailants stabbed passersby and mowed down pedestrians before being shot dead by the police in London.
Six people were killed in the attack that came just five days ahead of a general election.
A man named Gerard said,"They were stabbing everyone. They were running up and going 'This is for Allah," reported BBC
He added he had seen the assailants stabbing a girl and had tried to confront them.
Another witness named Eric informed the news channel that he saw three men coming out of the white van that mowed down pedestrians. The man thought they were going to help but instead they "started kicking them, punching them and took out knives. It was a rampage really," he said adding that he also heard a shout of: "This is for Allah".
Another video posted by an YouTube user Mitchell Wiggs showed people being asked to take cover by the police.
At least 20 people were taken to hospitals across London after the deadly incident which took place last night, leaving the whole nation in shock which still recovers from the Manchester arena suicide bombing nearly two weeks ago.
This is the third terror attack in the UK since March.
On 22 May, 22 people were killed and 116 injured in a suicide bombing at Manchester Arena.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- London Terror Attacks: 7 Killed, 3 Attackers Shot Dead
- London Assailants Shouted 'This Is For Allah' Before Stabbing Victims On The Road
- Gandhi Topi, National Flag Exempt From GST
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Karunanidhi's 94th Birthday Bash Could Be The Venue For Stalin's Coronation
- Rule Banning Cattle Sale For Slaughter Contradicts The Act Permitting Slaughter Of Animals For Food
- Government Investigates Chinese Firm For Undermining Cardiac Stent Price Norms
- The Reviews Of Arundhati Roy’s New Book Are As Polarising As She Is
Post a Comment