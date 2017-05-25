Layoffs: Job Portals Report Steep Spike In The Number Of IT Applicants

The layoffs in the IT industry have caused a steep spike in the number of IT applicants knocking on the doors of job websites between January and April.

Major sites like Naukri.com reported a 27% jump from the year-ago period in job applicants from the IT industry in the January-April period; while staffing firm TeamLease saw almost a double increase, according to the data shared by then with Mint.

Another site iimjobs.com saw a 12.4% increase; and CareerBuilder.com, a 11.5% rise, said the Mint report. Monster.com saw a 60-65% year-on-year increase in the number of software engineers posting resumés in the last month alone.

As far as jobs are concerned, infotech industry is going through a tough phase. Seven of the biggest IT firms in India are planning to layoff atleast 56,000 engineers this year in its largest retrenchment drive.

Preparing the ground for layoffs, each of these seven companies has already put a higher number of employees on notice by awarding them the lowest ratings, said the report. Cognizant has placed more than 15,000 employees in the lowest category (bucket IV), and Infosys has placed more than 3,000 senior managers in the category of employees needing improvement.

However, the people applying for jobs on these portals have necessarily not run out of jobs, though the drastic increase only goes on to indicate the looming uncertainities in the market, the report added.

Experts point out to several developments which have caused this upheaval in the IT industry. Primary among them has been the constant appreciation of the Indian rupee over the last couple of months which has badly hit profit margins and revenues of companies.

For most of the companies, revenue of their top 10 clients has seen negative growth while the top 6-10 clients have seen revenue grow by just 3-5 per cent in the last three years.