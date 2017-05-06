'Lady Oriented' <em>Lipstick Under My Burkha</em> To Finally Release On July 28

After a long fight with Censor Board, Konkona SenSharma and Ratna Pathak Shah starrer Lipstick Under My Burkha has finally got a release date.

The Prakash Jha production will release on July 28. Producer Ekta Kapoor has come on-board as presenter and pan-India distributor of the film.

Earlier this year, the Alankrita Shrivastava film was denied certification for being too 'lady oriented'

Starring Konkana Sen Sharma and Ratna Pathak Shah, the film is a feminist drama exploring the sexual escapades of four women living in a small town, rebelling in their own ways against their conventional identities and patriarchal doctrines.

CBFC Chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani had watched the film with the Revising Committe after which a unanimous decision was taken to not certify the film.

The CBFC had denied certification to the movie, saying "The story is lady oriented, their fantasy above life. There are contanious sexual scenes, abusive words, audio pornography and a bit sensitive touch about one particular section of society, hence film refused under guidelines 1(a), 2(vii), 2(ix), 2(x), 2(xi), 2(xii) and 3(i).”

The film has already won the Spirit of Asia Award at the Tokyo International Film Festival and the Oxfam Award for the Best Film on Gender Equality at the Mumbai Film Festival.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh broke the news on Twitter, writing, "Balaji Motion Pictures present Lipstick Under My Burkha. Produced by Prakash Jha and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava. 28 July 2017 release."

