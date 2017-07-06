Team India May Get New Coach Before Champions Trophy Ends, Anil Kumble Re-Applies

Team India coach Anil Kumble officially re-applied for the post, according to reports. Besides Kumble, Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus, Lalchand Rajput, and Dodda Ganesh are part of a six-man shortlist.

They will be interviewed by three-member cricket advisory committee (CAC) which comprises former skipper Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, reported ESPNcricinfo.

The BCCI, however, has already said there was no need for a formal application as Kumble would be a "direct entry" into a final pool.

The Indian cricket team is likely to get its next head coach before the end of the ongoing Champions Trophy in England and Wales that ends on June 18. Kumble's contract as head coach will end post-India's campaign at the Champions Trophy.

The BCCI has recently advertised for fresh interviews for the post after taking feedbacks of a few players into consideration. According to reports, some of the players, including captain Virat Kohli, have said they were uncomfortable with the "intimidating" style of Kumble's man management. Kohli, however, rubblished the reports later.

However, despite all this, Kumble's application was one of the first to arrive when the application process opened on May 25. Along with his CV, the legendary leg-spinner has sent a detailed roadmap outlining his vision for the future of the team.

It is expected that the new head-coach will get a two-year contract with the 2019 World Cup as a main target.

Kumble had a successful year-long stint with the Kohli-led team. In 17 Tests, Kumble saw India win a dozen, drawing four and losing just one against Australia.

India even retained the number one position in Test under Kumble's term.

