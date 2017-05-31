The Website
31 May 2017

Kerala Finance Minister Flies Kite Ahead Of Liquor Policy, Says Reopening Bars A Logical Thing To Do

The previous Congress-led government had decided to make the state free of alcohol by 2023 in phased manner.
Outlook Web Bureau
Kerala Finance minister has indicated that the Left-ruled government may reverse the earlier regimes’ decision to close down 700 bars, a statement which is being looked at a trial balloon ahead of the upcoming excise policy announcement.

The previous Congress-led government had decided to make the state free of alcohol by 2023 in phased manner. Only five-star hotels and government-run outlets were allowed to sell hard liquor. Existing bars were either shut down or turned into beer and wine parlours.

NDTV reported that finance minister Thomas Issac has said that re-opening bars is “the logical thing to do”. Issac told the channel that the states’ excise policy will come out very soon.

“One thing is certain - Kerala's tourism has taken a big beating (by closing down bars). Something has to be done."

The rethink comes after tourism department’s detailed report seeking relaxation in sale and availability of liquor in tourism destinations. It had suggested that bars located in tourism destinations should be allowed to serve liquor.

Just after coming to power last year, the LDF government had discontinued UDF policy of bringing down the number of liquor outlets every year by 10 per cent.

