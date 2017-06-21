Kerala Farmer Commits Suicide Outside Govt Office For Allegedly Being Asked For Bribe
A farmer in Kerala’s Kozhikode district allegedly committed suicide outside a government office on Wednesday night. Reports, quoting police sources and his family members have said that that harassment and bribe demand by the staff in the village office had led to his suicide.
According to a report in The New Indian Express Joy, 57, was found hanging outside the Chempanoda village office. It led to a protest in the area and the collector was forced to suspend village assistant, Sileesh, from service.
According to police, Joy took the extreme step on Wednesday around 9.30 pm as he was turned away by the village officials when he went there to pay tax for land owned by his family, says the report. Joy and his family had earlier gone on a hunger strike in front of the village office as the officials were not ready to accept the land tax, it adds.
After meeting Joy’s relatives, the Collector said, “I’ll ensure that tax on the property will be collected today itself. People responsible for the incident will face action,” a report quoted him.
