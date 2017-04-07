Kerala Actress Abduction Case: Dileep, Nadirshah To Seek Anticipatory Bail, Main Accused Says Big Fishes Involved
Popular Malayalam actor Dileep and his friend and director Nadirshah, who have been questioned in connection with the actress abduction case, will be approaching the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail, reported local television channels. The report has come even as the main accused in the case Pulsar Suni, in his first interaction with media at the court premises today, said that big fishes are involved in the case.
The victim, a leading actress in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving vehicle for two hours by the accused on the night of February 17 in Ernakulam. The incident triggered a massive campaign in Kerala for the safety and security of women.
Read Also: It Scares Me As A Human Being: Deepika Padukone On Assault On Malayalam Actress
Dileep and Nadirshah were subjected to sustained interrogation last week and are likely to be questioned again soon, say the reports, adding, there is a possibility that Dileep’s wife Kavya and mother will also be questioned in the case.
According to the reports, the police have confirmed the authenticity of a two-and-a-half minute video clip which apparently shows the Pulsar Suni attacking the actress. The police have also got evidence to prove that Suni was present at the shooting location of Dileep’s last film.
